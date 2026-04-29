Toktogul and Kurpsai hydropower plants pass winter season without incidents

Toktogul and Kurpsai hydropower plants operated through the autumn—winter period of 2025–2026 without accidents or disruptions, Electric Stations OJSC reported.

The company noted that equipment at both facilities functioned steadily, allowing to fully meet electricity generation targets.

Stable winter operations were ensured by high-quality maintenance of units and continuous technical monitoring. The plants’ normal operating mode also helped maintain the reliability of the country’s entire power system during peak demand.

Toktogul and Kurpsai hydropower plants currently continue to generate electricity as usual. Preparations of equipment and hydraulic structures ahead of the 2026–2027 heating season have also begun.