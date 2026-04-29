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Emergency situation declared in Gulcho after mudflows

An emergency situation has been declared in Gulcho following mudflows triggered by heavy rains on April 27–28, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, the mudflows flooded courtyards and basements of residential buildings as well as social facilities. In total, 92 homes were affected, including 17 basements, 71 yards, and 4 outbuildings. Two schools were also damaged.

By decision of the city authorities, an emergency situation was introduced on April 28. A total of 74 emergency responders, 8 units of special equipment, and 2 engineering vehicles were deployed to deal with the aftermath. Additional forces from the Alay district civil protection services and local residents were involved — bringing the total to 388 people, 27 units of equipment, and 5 motor pumps.

As of the evening of April 28, 25 homes had been cleared of mud deposits, including 6 basements and 19 yards. Cleanup and recovery efforts are ongoing.

All necessary measures are being taken to stabilize the situation and assist those affected.

The situation is under the personal control of Emergency Situations Minister Kanatbek Chynybaev. Deputy Minister Iskender Sulaimanov is working on site, coordinating response efforts.
link: https://24.kg/english/372334/
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