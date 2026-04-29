Charges filed against Tashiev, Zulushev, Shakiev in coup attempt case

Criminal charges have been formally filed against three former high-ranking officials — ex-head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, former MP Kurmankul Zulushev, and former Speaker of Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu (Nurlanbek Shakiev). The information was disclosed by lawyer Sherdor Abdykaparov.

According to him, all three were officially presented with charges similar to those previously brought against other suspects in the case.

The charges involve serious offenses, including organizing mass unrest and actions that investigators classify as an attempted coup d’état.

Sources in law enforcement agencies said the individuals were questioned at the Main Investigative Department of the Interior Ministry. The interrogations lasted several hours, after which they left the building.

Authorities have not officially disclosed details of the charges or the progress of the investigation. According to sources, the case is linked to the so-called «Letter of 75.»

In February, it was reported that 75 individuals had addressed an appeal to President Sadyr Japarov and the Speaker of Parliament, calling for early presidential elections. Following this:

Kamchybek Tashiev was dismissed from his posts as head of the security services and deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers;

the State Committee for National Security underwent reorganization;

several high-ranking officials lost their positions;

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu resigned as Speaker and gave up his parliamentary mandate;

KurmanKul Zulushev also relinquished his parliamentary seat.

A criminal case was later launched, and some signatories of the «Letter of 75» were placed in pretrial detention on charges of organizing mass unrest.

President Sadyr Japarov previously stated that Kamchybek Tashiev denied meeting with the authors of the appeal, adding that he would not be reappointed to public office.

The Constitutional Court has clarified that the next presidential election should take place as scheduled in January 2027.