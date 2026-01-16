16:17
Dangerous "medicines" sold from apartment, suspect detained in Bishkek

Police officers in Bishkek’s Oktyabrsky district stopped the illegal sale of potent medications. The investigation was prompted by information from the Drug Control Service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek that an unknown woman, referred to as N., was selling prohibited substances in the area.

The Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district opened a criminal case under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. During an investigation on Arstanbek Street, citizen N.Yu., 25, voluntarily handed over three tablets of the drug L. He claimed to have purchased them from the suspect.

As part of the investigation, officers from the Drug Control Service detained citizen N.S., 55. During a search of her home, 72 units of the drug T. and 61 units of the drug L. were seized. The woman was placed in a temporary detention facility under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Investigative actions are ongoing: the circumstances of the offense and possible accomplices are being established.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reminds that the illegal trafficking of potent drugs is a criminal offense. Citizens are asked to report such incidents to law enforcement agencies; anonymity is guaranteed.
link: https://24.kg/english/358164/
views: 139
