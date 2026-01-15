21:28
Investigator of Zhaiyl District Internal Affairs Department detained

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with the Internal Investigations Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, detected and prevented an extortion attempt by an employee of the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district in Chui region.

According to the State Committee for National Security’s press center, on January 13, during investigative operations related to pre-trial proceedings registered in the Unified Information System, an investigator of the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district, Police Captain Zh.A.Zh., was detained. He is suspected of extorting 150,000 soms in exchange for the termination of a criminal case.

A criminal case has been opened. Following special investigative actions, the suspect has been placed in a temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Additional investigative operations are currently underway to identify other possible perpetrators.
