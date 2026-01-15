21:28
New Director of State Epidemiological Surveillance Department appointed

Cholpon Shamsutdin, the new Director of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, was officially introduced to the staff today. The department’s press service reported.

She previously held the position of Deputy Director of the department and has many years of experience in sanitary and epidemiological surveillance.

The department noted that the new director will be tasked with strengthening disease prevention and improving the effectiveness of sanitary control.

Abdykadyr Zhoroev, Director of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, resigned from his post in November 2025.
