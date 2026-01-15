16:45
Over 1,500 volunteers to be involved in 6th World Nomad Games

Over 1,500 volunteers are planned to be involved in the preparation and holding of the 6th World Nomad Games (WNG) in Kyrgyzstan. Nursultan Adenov, head of the International Secretariat of the WNG, announced.

According to him, the volunteers are divided into two main categories. The first consists of members of the organizing group, numbering approximately 600 people. The second category consists of volunteers participating in the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as extras. The plan is to involve approximately 1,000 people.

«Of the 600 volunteers in the organizing group, each will have a specific function. These include volunteer attachés, assistants at sports venues, those responsible for events, logistics, and other areas,» Nursultan Adenov noted.

The selection of volunteers will begin at the end of February. The primary search for candidates will be conducted at universities in conjunction with the Games’ organizing committee.

The head of the WNG International Secretariat emphasized that knowledge of foreign languages ​​is a mandatory selection criterion, so the primary focus will be on recruiting university students.

«A volunteer is the first person to greet a guest. Their appearance, manner of communication, and openness shape the overall impression not only of the event but of the country as a whole,» he said.

Volunteers create the first impression of Kyrgyzstan.

Nursultan Adenov

Special attention during the selection process will be given to young people who can communicate effectively about Kyrgyzstan and the Nomad Games, possess critical thinking skills, and demonstrate stress resilience.

After selection, volunteers will undergo training and receive uniforms.
