10:29
USD 87.45
EUR 101.85
RUB 1.11
English

New driver training rules in Kyrgyzstan: Exams to be administered by AI

New deadlines and standards for driver training have been announced in Kyrgyzstan by the Presidential Affairs Department.

Under the updated regulations, new standards have been approved for Category B and Category C driver’s licenses.

«For Category B, the training period will be 10 months, with a total of 480 hours. The program includes traffic rules theory, first aid in road accidents, legal foundations and driver ethics, as well as psychophysiological basics of driving.

For Category C, the training period will also be 10 months (422 hours). For those seeking to obtain both categories, the training will last 12 months (576 hours). Previously, the total number of exam questions was 750; now it has been increased to around 2,000,» the statement says.

The department added that examinations will be administered by artificial intelligence.

«A digital platform has been created through which applicants can submit applications and find out where they will undergo training. Detailed information on the application procedure, tuition fees, and the list of driving schools will be provided next week. All training materials are already prepared,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/357913/
views: 98
Print
Related
Medical certificate not be required when replacing permanent driver’s licenses
Paid replacement of permanent driver's license to cost Kyrgyzstanis 779 soms
Kyrgyzstanis can renew their permanent driver's licenses free of charge
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves new national driver’s license design
Kyrgyzstan reduces time for licensing driving schools and driver’s licenses
New driver’s licenses to be issued in Kyrgyzstan starting November
USA introducing new rules for renewing commercial driver's licenses
Kyrgyzstanis can renew their driver’s licenses online
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to recognize each other's driver's licenses
Cabinet changes rules for registration of vehicles and passing driving tests
Popular
Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks
Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026 Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026
Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security
15 January, Thursday
10:21
Housing prices in Bishkek rise by 26.8 percent in 2025 Housing prices in Bishkek rise by 26.8 percent in 2025
10:12
Air pollution in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan’s capital takes second place in ranking
10:06
Cabinet of Ministers announces current water level at Toktogul reservoir
09:58
New driver training rules in Kyrgyzstan: Exams to be administered by AI
09:49
China’s investment in Kyrgyzstan’s economy reaches $2.1 bln at year-end 2025
14 January, Wednesday
19:56
Gold and coal reserves increase in Kyrgyzstan
18:01
Amendments proposed to Law on Status of Former President of Kyrgyzstan
16:44
Man detained in Bishkek for threatening with gun during road rage incident