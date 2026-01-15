New driver training rules in Kyrgyzstan: Exams to be administered by AI

New deadlines and standards for driver training have been announced in Kyrgyzstan by the Presidential Affairs Department.

Under the updated regulations, new standards have been approved for Category B and Category C driver’s licenses.

«For Category B, the training period will be 10 months, with a total of 480 hours. The program includes traffic rules theory, first aid in road accidents, legal foundations and driver ethics, as well as psychophysiological basics of driving.

For Category C, the training period will also be 10 months (422 hours). For those seeking to obtain both categories, the training will last 12 months (576 hours). Previously, the total number of exam questions was 750; now it has been increased to around 2,000,» the statement says.

The department added that examinations will be administered by artificial intelligence.

«A digital platform has been created through which applicants can submit applications and find out where they will undergo training. Detailed information on the application procedure, tuition fees, and the list of driving schools will be provided next week. All training materials are already prepared,» the statement says.