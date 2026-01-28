17:45
Training at state driving schools to cost 19,000 soms — Orunbekov

Head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration, Dairbek Orunbekov, reported on social media that society is actively discussing the reform of driving schools and the procedure for obtaining driver’s licenses, amid numerous speculations that have emerged in recent days.

According to him, President Sadyr Japarov provided clear and comprehensive explanations on the issue in a recent interview, which should put an end to public debate.

Dairbek Orunbekov noted that representatives of some private driving schools had previously spread misleading information online, fueling protest sentiments and active discussion in the media.

He also refuted rumors claiming that the cost of driving training would allegedly reach 100,000 or 200,000 soms.

«An official decision has already been made — the cost of training is set at 19,000 soms, while fuel expenses during practical lessons will be paid separately by trainees. Even with these additional costs, the new system is significantly cheaper than the previous one,» the head of the Information Policy Service emphasized.

According to him, the total cost of training and internship at private driving schools previously reached 35,000–36,000 soms.

The Presidential Administration reminded that the reform is aimed at improving the quality of driver training and restoring order in the system.
