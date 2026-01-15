10:29
USD 87.45
EUR 101.85
RUB 1.11
English

China’s investment in Kyrgyzstan’s economy reaches $2.1 bln at year-end 2025

China has become the largest investor in Kyrgyzstan’s industrial sector. Data from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) say.

The bank reports that at year-end 2025, the volume of accumulated Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) in Kyrgyzstan’s economy reached $2.1 billion. Investment activity from China has been growing over the past five years, with a sharp increase observed after 2022. That year, Chinese investments amounted to $326 million, allowing China to rank second among the country’s largest investors. By 2024, Beijing had become the leading source of capital for Kyrgyzstan’s economy, announcing projects worth more than $1 billion.

According to the EDB, the bulk of Chinese investment is currently directed toward infrastructure and industry. Around $150 million has been allocated for the modernization of roads in Kyrgyzstan, while approximately $120 million has been invested in the construction and reconstruction of energy facilities, including 15 small and medium-sized hydropower plants. About $85 million has been invested in the mining sector.

A key strategic project remains the construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway, which is being implemented with the participation of China Railway International. China holds a 51 percent stake in the project. Total Chinese investment is estimated at $3.5 billion, more than $2 billion of which is provided in the form of concessional loans.

Significant investments are also concentrated in the manufacturing sector. In the cement industry, the flagship enterprise is the Kant Cement Plant, controlled by the Chinese company Yatai, with an annual production capacity of over 1.2 million tons of cement. Investments in its development are estimated at around $100 million.

At the same time, EDB analysts note that the concentration of Chinese capital in key sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s industry may lead to the formation of quasi-monopolies and increased dependence on imported equipment and labor, which could potentially limit the development of local businesses in the long term.
link: https://24.kg/english/357911/
views: 120
Print
Related
Uzbekistan to establish Coordination Center for Central Asia–China Cooperation
$715 million in investments: Nearly 8,500 jobs created in Kyrgyzstan for year
China updates registration rules for overseas food manufacturers
23 tons of dried apricots shipped to China for the first time in 2025 – Ministry
President of People's Republic of China wishes Sadyr Japarov Happy New Year
National Investment Agency launches AI bot to support business
Kyrgyzstan — China football match cancelled
Increase in investments registered in Kyrgyzstan— China tops the list
One-stop Investments system to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss direct supplies of construction materials
Popular
Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks
Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026 Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026
Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security
15 January, Thursday
10:21
Housing prices in Bishkek rise by 26.8 percent in 2025 Housing prices in Bishkek rise by 26.8 percent in 2025
10:12
Air pollution in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan’s capital takes second place in ranking
10:06
Cabinet of Ministers announces current water level at Toktogul reservoir
09:58
New driver training rules in Kyrgyzstan: Exams to be administered by AI
09:49
China’s investment in Kyrgyzstan’s economy reaches $2.1 bln at year-end 2025
14 January, Wednesday
19:56
Gold and coal reserves increase in Kyrgyzstan
18:01
Amendments proposed to Law on Status of Former President of Kyrgyzstan
16:44
Man detained in Bishkek for threatening with gun during road rage incident