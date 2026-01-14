President amends Zhogorku Kenesh rules: New post and biometric voting

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov has signed amendments to the Law «On the Rules of Procedure of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the presidential press service reported.

The law was adopted by Parliament on December 24, 2025, and is aimed at optimizing the work of the Parliament.

In particular, the amendments introduce the post of First Deputy Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh. Furthermore, it establishes a limit of four deputies from a single faction or parliamentary group in parliamentary committees.

The law also provides for the introduction of voting using an electronic vote-counting system with identification based on fingerprints and/or facial geometry. The use of this system is proposed to begin on January 1, 2027.

The signed amendments will enter into force in accordance with the procedure established by law.