Kyrgyz Parliament begins to fully transition to digital work

Chairman of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Marlen Mamataliev held a working meeting dedicated to the digitalization of parliamentary activities.

During the meeting, the transition to a paperless work format and the transfer of internal processes to an electronic system were discussed.

As part of the ongoing reform, the implementation of a fully-fledged electronic document management system is being considered. According to the initiative, all procedures—from registering incoming emails to approving bills—will be carried out through secure digital platforms.

Instructions were also given to align internal regulations with new requirements to ensure full electronic interaction.

Furthermore, plans are underway to introduce the practice of holding committee and parliamentary group meetings online, which will improve the efficiency and mobility of Parliament.