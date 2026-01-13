School for 750 students under construction in Toktogul on Tashiev’s instruction

A school for 750 students is being built in Talasbai microdistrict of Toktogul district, Jalal-Abad region on the instruction of Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). The Ministry of Construction reported.

According to the ministry, concrete base works and the pouring of foundations for columns have been fully completed.

«Backfilling of the internal foundation space with layer-by-layer compaction is currently underway, along with reinforcement of the retaining wall in the basement section of the building. Construction began in late November 2025. Under the project, the three-story school will be equipped with modern facilities for students and teaching staff. The total building area is 8,625 square meters,» the statement says.

The project is being implemented by the state enterprise Kyrgyzkurulush, which operates under the Ministry of Construction. The design of the educational facility was developed by the Department of Urban Development and Architecture.