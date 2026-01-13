23:58
USD 87.45
EUR 102.04
RUB 1.11
English

School for 750 students under construction in Toktogul on Tashiev’s instruction

A school for 750 students is being built in Talasbai microdistrict of Toktogul district, Jalal-Abad region on the instruction of Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). The Ministry of Construction reported.

According to the ministry, concrete base works and the pouring of foundations for columns have been fully completed.

«Backfilling of the internal foundation space with layer-by-layer compaction is currently underway, along with reinforcement of the retaining wall in the basement section of the building. Construction began in late November 2025. Under the project, the three-story school will be equipped with modern facilities for students and teaching staff. The total building area is 8,625 square meters,» the statement says.

The project is being implemented by the state enterprise Kyrgyzkurulush, which operates under the Ministry of Construction. The design of the educational facility was developed by the Department of Urban Development and Architecture.
link: https://24.kg/english/357721/
views: 125
Print
Related
13 schools and 17 kindergartens to be built in Bishkek's Oktyabrsky district
Modern school built in Nookat district for 115 million soms
Construction of 134 educational institutions completed in 2025
36 new schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Additional school building for 225 students to be built in Kerben
Kyrgyzstan and Russia building new school in Bishkek for 35 million soms
Construction of school and kindergarten begins in Kozhomkul
7 schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan with funding from Saudi Fund for Development
What Akylman Presidential Lyceum in Manas will look like
Osh: Construction of new school completed in Askaly village
Popular
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development
Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations
13 January, Tuesday
23:19
School for 750 students under construction in Toktogul on Tashiev’s instruction School for 750 students under construction in Toktogul...
23:13
Construction of modern base for Tazalyk municipal enterprise begins in Bishkek
23:03
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to begin prisoner exchanges
22:58
Football pitches under construction at Botanical Garden in Bishkek
22:50
Kyrgyzstan's MFA: New U.S. visa requirements hinder business development