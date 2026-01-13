School for 750 students under construction in Toktogul on Tashiev’s instruction

A school for 750 students is being built in Talasbai microdistrict of Toktogul district, Jalal-Abad region on the instruction of Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). The Ministry of Construction reported.
According to the ministry, concrete base works and the pouring of foundations for columns have been fully completed.
The project is being implemented by the state enterprise Kyrgyzkurulush, which operates under the Ministry of Construction. The design of the educational facility was developed by the Department of Urban Development and Architecture.