Football pitches under construction at Botanical Garden in Bishkek

Construction of football pitches has begun at the Enver Gareev Botanical Garden in Bishkek. It has been reported that the foundation for the future sports facilities has already been made. Blogger Rashid.braun posted a video of the work on site.

The Botanical Garden administration previously reported that the Presidential Affairs Department had begun construction of two football pitches to the left of the central entrance, along 7 April Street. According to officials, the selected area has rocky soil and suffers from a lack of water, which is why greenery had previously failed to take root there.

In addition to the football pitches, the project includes the creation of public infrastructure. Plans include the construction of a conference hall, an amphitheater, a children’s playground, and a workout area. Running and cycling paths are also planned, as well as a separate walking path with special soft surfacing.

At the same time, work is underway to install a drip irrigation system across the entire Botanical Garden. Information on the project’s completion timeline and funding has not yet been disclosed.
