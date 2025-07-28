Planned reconstruction — Botanical Garden Director about scandalous video

Reconstruction is underway on the territory of the Botanical Garden on Akhunbaev Street in Bishkek. The employees told 24.kg news agency.

According to the scientific secretary Aisha Turbatova, as part of the planned work, areas overgrown with weeds, invasive, self-seeding plants were cleared.

«For example, the red dogwood is an aggressive plant that has taken over the entire area of the garden. We will plant other ornamental plants in these places,» she said.

Director of the Research Institute Enver Gareev Botanical Garden Melis Chakibaev commented on the video, which is actively shared by social media users.

«The first video was filmed in the spring of 2024, when the grass was green, and the second one — recently. However, every year, in July-August, the free areas turn yellow. Plus, as part of the reconstruction, some of them were cleared,» he explained the difference in the condition of the garden.

Melis Chakibaev assured that all plants of scientific value remained untouched and are watered.

«Currently, the trees are watered using a ditch system, and concrete trays are still being installed. They should be finished in one or two months. In general, the reconstruction is planned to be completed by autumn. The fence is almost finished, making of paths has started — curbs are being installed. Arranging of running and cycling paths along the perimeter of the fence will start soon. Walking areas will also appear.

Work is being carried out only in one area, where a park area will appear. We want young people to get involved in science, there will be tour guides working there. We were on business trips to Korea, Russia — this is practiced there to attract young people to science. They will know what kind of tree it is, where it comes from, how it grows, and so on,» he said.

The Director of Research Institute Enver Gareev Botanical Garden added that negotiations are underway with botanical gardens of the CIS on the exchange of seedlings. «Just yesterday I returned from Moscow (Russia), where we signed an agreement with the main Botanical Garden. We will receive plants that we do not have and will supplement our collection,» he told.

The administration of the Botanical Garden assured that animals and birds were not harmed during the reconstruction: «The lower part of the garden is safe and sound, they moved there.»

The total area of the Research Institute Enver Gareev Botanical Garden is 151 hectares, including a site on Akhunbaev and Gorky streets, as well as the Naryn branch. The Botanical Garden was created in March 1938. In 1964, it was given the status of a research institute, and in January 2025, it was given the status of a specially protected area. It was previously reported that the Enver Gareev Botanical Garden is one of the largest in Central Asia in terms of area and composition of plant collections.

«The total collection of the Botanical Garden includes more than 6,500 taxa (groups) of plants. Collections of flowers, ornamental plants, shrubs, trees, fruit and medicinal plants have been organized. Of course, there are losses, but not because of drought, but because of time. The Botanical Garden was created in 1938, and many trees are simply old. Each plant has its own lifespan, so now is the time to update the entire collection,» the former director of the Botanical Garden said.