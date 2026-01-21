Botanical Garden upgrade will not harm research, scientists say

Construction of a mini-football field is planned at the Enver Gareev Botanical Garden on land long considered unsuitable for plant cultivation. Deputy Director of the Botanical Garden Nurlan Albanov said on Birinchi Radio.

According to Albanov, the project has been approved by the President and the leadership of the National Academy of Sciences, and no major construction will take place on the garden’s grounds.

«This will be a simple outdoor mini-football field. The light fencing is only to prevent the ball from flying out. The field will cover about 1,500–1,600 square meters and will be located on a rocky area that has remained uncultivated for decades,» Nurlan Albanov explained.

He added that the Botanical Garden, founded in 1962 on the banks of Alamedin River, originally included zones with heavy, rocky soil. Despite years of efforts to improve the land, this part of the garden has never been used for botanical purposes.

The administration assured that the project will not affect the garden’s greenery or its scientific plant collections.