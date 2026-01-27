Botanical Garden to receive new positions and increased funding

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to a resolution regulating salary conditions and staff numbers for employees of scientific and research-and-technical organizations.

The changes concern support for the operations of the Enver Gareev Botanical Garden Research Institute under the National Academy of Sciences. A new version of the institution’s staffing table has been approved in the updated resolution.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to allocate additional funds in the republican budget for this year to increase staffing levels in the scientific system. These changes are also to be reflected in the preparation of the law on the republican budget for 2026 and the planned period of 2027–2028.

The resolution enters into force on the date of its official publication.