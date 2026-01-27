11:59
USD 87.45
EUR 103.65
RUB 1.15
English

Botanical Garden to receive new positions and increased funding

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to a resolution regulating salary conditions and staff numbers for employees of scientific and research-and-technical organizations.

The changes concern support for the operations of the Enver Gareev Botanical Garden Research Institute under the National Academy of Sciences. A new version of the institution’s staffing table has been approved in the updated resolution.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to allocate additional funds in the republican budget for this year to increase staffing levels in the scientific system. These changes are also to be reflected in the preparation of the law on the republican budget for 2026 and the planned period of 2027–2028.

The resolution enters into force on the date of its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/359414/
views: 128
Print
Related
Botanical Garden upgrade will not harm research, scientists say
Football pitches under construction at Botanical Garden in Bishkek
Fire breaks out at Gareev Botanical Garden in Bishkek
340 million soms needed for reconstruction of Botanical Garden in Bishkek
Planned reconstruction — Botanical Garden Director about scandalous video
From green paradise to desert: Bishkek Botanical Garden torn up and sunburned
Botanical Garden in Bishkek being greened
Tulip Festival to be held at Botanical Garden in Bishkek
What Botanical Garden in Bishkek will look like after reconstruction
Status of specially protected area granted to Enver Gareyev Botanical Garden
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
27 January, Tuesday
11:57
Naryn Mayor demands GPS installation, improved public transport monitoring Naryn Mayor demands GPS installation, improved public t...
11:47
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 11 percent
11:24
Dropper detained in Chui region after bank card used in fraud
11:12
Botanical Garden to receive new positions and increased funding
11:01
Medical schools to be required to operate under state franchise in Kyrgyzstan