340 million soms needed for reconstruction of Botanical Garden in Bishkek

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, visited the E. Gareev Botanical Garden in Bishkek. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

He inspected the garden’s territory and infrastructure. Staff described the work completed, current issues, and necessary measures for preserving and modernizing the facility.

Following the inspection, it was announced that approximately 340 million soms are needed for a complete reconstruction. Plans include restoring paths, improving pedestrian areas, rebuilding irrigation and drainage systems, and replenishing the dendrological collection with rare and endangered plant species.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the importance of the Botanical Garden not only as a recreational area for city residents but also as a key scientific base for the republic. He called the preservation and development of the garden a strategic investment in science and environmental safety.

The Cabinet Chairman instructed relevant government agencies to address the issue of reconstruction financing, taking into account the project’s phased implementation.