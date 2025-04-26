16:02
Botanical Garden in Bishkek being greened

March of Parks campaign is taking place today, April 26, in the E. Gareev Botanical Garden in Bishkek.

As the organizers reported to 24.kg news agency, employees of the Botanical Garden, the Aarhus Center, the OSCE mission, the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia, the Red Crescent and volunteers from among concerned citizens participate in the event. It is planned to plant several hundred apple, plum and cherry trees.

In 2025, the Botanical Garden was granted the status of a specially protected natural area. Currently, restoration work is underway there, and the fence is being renovated.
link: https://24.kg/english/327492/
views: 137
