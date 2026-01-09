14:53
Woman in Bishkek suspected of selling psychotropic substances

A woman was detained in Bishkek on suspicion of illegal sale of psychotropic substances, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department reported.

According to the statement, on December 30, 2025, officers from the Drug Control Service received information that potent medications and narcotics were being sold in Pervomaisky district.

«The case has been registered under Article «Illegal manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues with intent to sell» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On Vlasov Street, officers detained T.G., 40. Police found 214 tablets of a psychotropic drug in her bag. She stated that she bought them at Osh market and sold them individually to acquaintances for 500–700 soms each. The woman has been placed in a temporary detention facility. Investigation is ongoing,» the statement says.
