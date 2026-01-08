18:29
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Suspect in synthetic drug distribution detained in Bishkek

A suspect involved in the distribution of synthetic drugs has been detained in Bishkek, the press service of the city’s Main Internal Affairs Department reported.

According to police, on January 7 the Drug Control Service of the Bishkek Main Internal Affairs Department received information about a possible involvement of an unidentified individual in the sale of prohibited substances. Based on this information, the investigative service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district opened a criminal case.

During an operational search, law enforcement officers detained a man on the northern bank of Bishkek-Chui Canal, on Togolok Moldo Street. It was established that he was placing drugs in a stash. During a personal search, five packages of synthetic drugs were seized from the suspect.

The detainee was identified as a 25-year-old man. According to preliminary reports, he was distributing the drugs via Telegram messaging app.

During additional investigative actions, the suspect revealed the locations of 14 more stashes. A total of 19 packages containing synthetic drugs were seized from illegal circulation.

The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/357262/
views: 85
Print
Related
Drug network with $2.3 million turnover dismantled in Uzbekistan
Suspect in synthetic drug trafficking detained in Bishkek
Suspect in distribution of synthetic drugs detained in Bishkek
Three detained in Kara-Suu with hundreds of doses of Tropicamide
Attempt to smuggle drugs from Kyrgyzstan foiled in Uzbekistan
Drug dealer arrested in Manas city with 1.8 kg of hashish and marijuana
Over 8 tons of drugs seized in 2025 during CSTO special operations
Suspected organizer of drug distribution channel detained in Chui region
Man arrested in Osh for drug trafficking: Nearly 1 kg of hashish seized
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan proposes one-year control over potent substances
Popular
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians
Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media
Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release
8 January, Thursday
17:59
Suspect in synthetic drug distribution detained in Bishkek Suspect in synthetic drug distribution detained in Bish...
17:50
Culture Ministry, UNESCO experts discuss optimization of Sulaiman-Too zone
17:35
Edil Baisalov: We should review visa-free regime for U.S. citizens
14:51
Kyrgyz judokas to participate in Grand Slam World Series Tournament
14:47
Detention of Kudret Taichabarov extended