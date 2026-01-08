Suspect in synthetic drug distribution detained in Bishkek

A suspect involved in the distribution of synthetic drugs has been detained in Bishkek, the press service of the city’s Main Internal Affairs Department reported.

According to police, on January 7 the Drug Control Service of the Bishkek Main Internal Affairs Department received information about a possible involvement of an unidentified individual in the sale of prohibited substances. Based on this information, the investigative service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district opened a criminal case.

During an operational search, law enforcement officers detained a man on the northern bank of Bishkek-Chui Canal, on Togolok Moldo Street. It was established that he was placing drugs in a stash. During a personal search, five packages of synthetic drugs were seized from the suspect.

The detainee was identified as a 25-year-old man. According to preliminary reports, he was distributing the drugs via Telegram messaging app.

During additional investigative actions, the suspect revealed the locations of 14 more stashes. A total of 19 packages containing synthetic drugs were seized from illegal circulation.

The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.