Construction of 134 educational institutions completed in 2025

From the beginning of 2025 to the present, construction of 134 educational institutions has been completed using funding from the national budget. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, during this period, 60 schools and 28 kindergartens were built, and major renovations were completed at 41 educational institutions and 5 kindergartens.

Furthermore, the construction of 16 schools and 13 kindergartens (a total of 29 facilities) was financed from various sources, including development funds, local budgets, sponsors, and others.

Overall, 163 educational facilities have been completed in Kyrgyzstan using funding from the national budget and other sources (117 new construction projects, 46 major renovations).

«While 15 schools were built in Bishkek in 2022, 20 are planned for the new year in the capital, 10 in Osh, and 6 in Manas. Construction will begin in February and will be completed in September. These three cities need educational institutions badly. Therefore, this problem will be addressed in stages,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that, nationwide, there are currently 216 schools and 107 kindergartens at various stages of construction.

«Half of them are planned to be fully completed and operational in 2026,» the head of state added.