Bishkek City Hall presents New Year’s fairy tale to children with disabilities

A New Year performance for children from rehabilitation centers, special schools, and kindergartens was held at the A. Izibaev Kyrgyz State Circus. Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Viktoria Mozgacheva addressed the young guests with a congratulatory speech, the City Hall’s press service reported.

The deputy mayor wished the children good health, a cheerful mood, joy, many smiles, and the fulfillment of their cherished dreams.

The young residents of Bishkek enjoyed a New Year show «In Search of the Fiery Horse», prepared by the circus’s creative team.

More than 1,400 children from 12 special kindergartens, 3 special schools, 2 child support centers, and 32 organizations working with children with disabilities participated in the festive event. Children from families with special needs were also invited.

At the conclusion of the performance, all participants received New Year gifts.
