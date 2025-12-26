09:35
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has adopted a resolution extending the New Year holidays for employees of state and municipal institutions, organizations, and enterprises funded from the state budget to include January 8 and 9, 2026.

The decision was made to strengthen the institution of the family and to create additional opportunities for parents to spend time with their children during the winter school holidays.

The resolution was adopted in accordance with Articles 13 and 17 of the Constitutional Law «On the Cabinet of Ministers.»

Heads of privately owned legal entities are recommended to consider applying this decision in their operations in order to ensure a balance between employees’ work responsibilities and family life.

The document was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and will enter into force on January 1 of the coming year.

Initially, the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration proposed compensating the additional days off on January 8 and 9 by transferring working days to February 7 and April 25, 2026 However, in the final version of the resolution, the requirement to make up for the additional days off has been cancelled.
