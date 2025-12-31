Marup uulu Kaldarbek appointed artistic director of Osh Philharmonic Hall

Marup uulu Kaldarbek has been appointed artistic director of the Osh Regional Philharmonic Hall with a three-month probationary period, the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Marup uulu Kaldarbek was born in 1997 in the village of Kara-Gur, Osh region. He holds a higher education degree and is a graduate of the Faculty of Arts at Osh State University.

He began his professional career in 2019 at the Osh Philharmonic Hall, where he worked as a musician and arranger, wrote scores for pop groups, and served as a conductor.

Marup uulu Kaldarbek is the founder and producer of the folk-pop group Aalam. He is an active participant in international and national festivals and the author of a number of musical works.