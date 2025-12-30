15:24
45-meter flagpole with Kyrgyz flag installed on border with Uzbekistan

A 45-meter flagpole flying the national flag of the Kyrgyz Republic has been installed at Dostuk checkpoint on the Kyrgyz—Uzbek border. The surrounding area has been landscaped and transformed into a modern recreational zone, the Osh City Hall reported.

The project was implemented on the initiative of Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev. Today, the state flag of the Kyrgyz Republic was ceremonially raised on the flagpole, after which the object was officially commissioned.

The ceremony was attended by the mayor, Chairman of the City Council Bolot Bayetov, deputies of the «legendary parliament,» consuls of neighboring states, and residents of Osh.

A gas station previously stood on this site. After its demolition, the area was landscaped, paved, and benches were installed. The idea for the improvement project arose after Zhenishbek Toktorbaev’s on-site visit, during which he personally inspected the site.

The municipality emphasized that the renovation of the area near the checkpoint is aimed at improving the appearance of the border zone and creating a comfortable public space.
link: https://24.kg/english/356685/
