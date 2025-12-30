Kamchybek Tashiev: SCNS collected materials on number of judges

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has collected materials on a number of judges. This was revealed during a meeting between the head of the SCNS, Kamchybek Tashiev, law enforcement officers and judges in Issyk-Kul region, the SCNS press center reported.

«It will no longer be possible to issue rulings based on personal connections or bribes. Judges must not be involved in politics; their task is to make decisions clearly and impartially. Of course, the courts themselves must take steps to cleanse their ranks and live by the law, but this is also within our mandate. We have information that some judges interfere in politics, talk about it with certain individuals, and discuss high-ranking officials and the country’s leadership. We will soon take measures against such judges. The information and materials have been already prepared,» the SCNS Chairman said.

He added that a district court judge currently earns a salary of 250,000 soms, a regional court judge 300,000 soms, and a Supreme Court judge about 500,000 soms.

«Your salaries have been increased and conditions have been created, so you must work honestly. We will closely monitor your activities. Only the law can protect you— no one else can serve as your ’protector,’» Kamchybek Tashiev said, addressing the judges.