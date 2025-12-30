10:41
USD 87.41
EUR 103.01
RUB 1.12
English

Kamchybek Tashiev: SCNS collected materials on number of judges

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has collected materials on a number of judges. This was revealed during a meeting between the head of the SCNS, Kamchybek Tashiev, law enforcement officers and judges in Issyk-Kul region, the SCNS press center reported.

«It will no longer be possible to issue rulings based on personal connections or bribes. Judges must not be involved in politics; their task is to make decisions clearly and impartially. Of course, the courts themselves must take steps to cleanse their ranks and live by the law, but this is also within our mandate. We have information that some judges interfere in politics, talk about it with certain individuals, and discuss high-ranking officials and the country’s leadership. We will soon take measures against such judges. The information and materials have been already prepared,» the SCNS Chairman said.

He added that a district court judge currently earns a salary of 250,000 soms, a regional court judge 300,000 soms, and a Supreme Court judge about 500,000 soms.

«Your salaries have been increased and conditions have been created, so you must work honestly. We will closely monitor your activities. Only the law can protect you— no one else can serve as your ’protector,’» Kamchybek Tashiev said, addressing the judges.
link: https://24.kg/english/356600/
views: 115
Print
Related
SCNS Kyzyl-Beles recreation center opened in Chui region
Cabinet Chairman congratulates SCNS officers on professional holiday
SCNS warns against artificial coal price hikes
SCNS returns Asem service center building in Karakol to state ownership
Elizar Smanov appointed Deputy Chairman of SCNS
SCNS denies reports of mass marriages between Kyrgyz and Chinese citizens
Colonel Eldar Zhakypbekov appointed head of Bishkek’s SCNS Department
Kyrgyzstan changes procedure for selecting and appointing judges
SCNS uncovers illegal issuance of fake transcripts at Razzakov KSTU
SCNS uncovers scheme for sale of coal intended for social facilities
Popular
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026 Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1 Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1
Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22 Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22
Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek
30 December, Tuesday
10:36
Murder of woman in Bishkek: Police officers detained for inaction Murder of woman in Bishkek: Police officers detained fo...
10:27
Kyrgyzstan’s U23 national football team defeats Arabian Falcons from UAE
10:15
State Financial Supervision Service registers securities issues of enterprises
10:09
Tax collection figures reach historic high — Tax Service Chairman
10:00
Checkpoint on Kyrgyz–Kazakh border to be closed for two hours