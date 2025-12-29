Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decline

The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decline, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to specialists, 15,043 cases of ARVI and influenza were officially registered in the country during the week from December 22 to 28.

Compared to the previous week, the incidence rate has decreased by 32.3 percent, when 22,200 cases were recorded.

Of all cases, 72.8 percent are children under 14.

Medical professionals urge citizens to follow preventive measures, avoid crowded places, refrain from self-medication, and seek timely medical care at their local clinics.