New opportunity opens for high school graduates in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Education has announced a new opportunity for high school graduates in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, the international educational project In Vision U, aimed at training young leaders, is being implemented with the support of Satbayev University (Kazakhstan). Instruction is conducted in English.

In Vision U offers a one-year, fully funded preparatory program for school graduates from rural areas and socially vulnerable families. The program covers tuition fees, accommodation in a dormitory, meals, transportation costs, and provides a monthly stipend.

Applicants who do not require preparatory training may enroll directly in bachelor’s degree programs in the following fields:

Creative Engineering;

Digital Media and Marketing;

Innovative Digital Products and Services;

Sociology of Innovation and Leadership;

Public Administration and Development Strategies.

Tuition for these programs is also fully funded. Applications will be accepted until May 30, 2026.

More detailed information is available via the link.