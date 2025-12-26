11:10
USD 87.45
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.11
English

New opportunity opens for high school graduates in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Education has announced a new opportunity for high school graduates in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, the international educational project In Vision U, aimed at training young leaders, is being implemented with the support of Satbayev University (Kazakhstan). Instruction is conducted in English.

In Vision U offers a one-year, fully funded preparatory program for school graduates from rural areas and socially vulnerable families. The program covers tuition fees, accommodation in a dormitory, meals, transportation costs, and provides a monthly stipend.

Applicants who do not require preparatory training may enroll directly in bachelor’s degree programs in the following fields:

  • Creative Engineering;
  • Digital Media and Marketing;
  • Innovative Digital Products and Services;
  • Sociology of Innovation and Leadership;
  • Public Administration and Development Strategies.

Tuition for these programs is also fully funded. Applications will be accepted until May 30, 2026.

More detailed information is available via the link.
link: https://24.kg/english/356182/
views: 107
Print
Related
Head of Kyrgyzstan announces comprehensive modernization of education sector
Gulzat Isamatova appointed Acting Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament adopts law establishing state monopoly on training of doctors
Winter admission to universities begins in Kyrgyzstan
Key directions of school reform identified in Kyrgyzstan
Transition to 12-year school system: Baisalov checks reform implementation
Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve teaching quality in KR
Turkmenistan ready to share experience with 12-year school system
Eurasia Kyrgyzstan signs memoranda with three leading universities
China allocates 15 scholarships for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain 11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24 KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
26 December, Friday
11:02
More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis work in Korea under EPS program More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis work in Korea under EPS pr...
10:51
Taxes from mining industry increase by 18.7 billion soms in 2025
10:43
Volleyball players from Kyrgyzstan win tournament in the Maldives
10:37
New opportunity opens for high school graduates in Kyrgyzstan
10:29
Freestyle wrestling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced