Head of Kyrgyzstan announces comprehensive modernization of education sector

Education is one of the most important foundations of state building and a key element in the development of human capital. Head of State Sadyr Japarov stated at the People’s Kurultai.

According to him, young people need to be provided with an education that will allow them not only to follow global developments, but to outpace them.

«Along with the reform of the transition to 12-year school education, we will continue the comprehensive modernization of educational infrastructure and facilities. The Altyn Kazyk educational program is our guiding star. It determines the strategic direction for the future development of education.

The transition to a modern 12-year model, updated textbooks, and the introduction of programs based on 21st-century competencies are steps aimed at ensuring the competitiveness of Kyrgyzstan’s younger generation on a global level. Thus, we are creating an education system focused not on the accumulation of facts, but on the development of thinking, problem-solving skills, and the ability to create something new,» Sadyr Japarov added.

Extensive steps are being taken in the infrastructure sector: 53 schools will be modernized to standards; 220 will be equipped with STEM labs and related equipment; 50 percent of kindergartens, including those in remote and mountainous areas, will be connected to high-speed internet; and at least 85 percent of teachers will be provided with laptops and modern digital learning tools.

«However, education is not limited to schools. It is a unified ecosystem. Our goal is to transform universities into centers of learning, research, and innovation that will facilitate the country’s transition to a knowledge economy. Innovative hubs, technology parks, and business incubators will be established at higher education institutions. There, young people will be able to create startups, patent developments, implement technologies, and commercialize ideas. As a result, yesterday’s cherished ideas should become concrete realities tomorrow,» the president noted.

He emphasized that special attention will be paid to the training of highly qualified specialists and personnel.

«We must clearly acknowledge that Kyrgyzstan faces a labor shortage, low productivity, and a significant gap between the education system and the real needs of the economy. Therefore, developing dual education is neither a whim nor an experiment for us. It is an objective necessity, driven by the demands of the times, the labor market, and the strategic interests of the state. We must strengthen this approach systematically and without delay. The dual model is a form of education that allows young people to combine knowledge with real-world work, acquire professional skills, strengthen discipline, and increase responsibility.

Young people want to see practical results, be able to find employment while still studying, and gain knowledge with which one can confidently face the future. Dual education provides precisely this opportunity. When students spend part of their time in manufacturing, the service sector, engineering companies, construction sites, or IT projects, they acquire not only a theoretical understanding of the profession but also genuine professional skills. And with the joint participation of employers in training, the conditions are created for developing specialists who are directly in demand by the economy,» Sadyr Japarov believes.