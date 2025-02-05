16:49
Parliament approves Erkin Checheybaev for post of Minister of Health

The candidacy of Erkin Checheybaev for the post of Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan was approved at a meeting of the Parliament.

The candidate for the post of minister told the deputies that he intends to pay special attention to the prevention of kidney and liver diseases.

Erkin Checheybaev was born in 1974. He graduated from the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy.

He worked as a sanitary doctor in the Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, a leading specialist in the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, in projects of the World Health Organization, and the Department of Prevention of Infectious Diseases. In 2018, he held the position of Deputy Minister of Health.
