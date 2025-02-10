One of Bishkek districts to have no drinking water on February 11

Drinking water supply will be temporarily stopped tomorrow, February 11, in one of the districts of Bishkek. The City Hall reported.

According to it, supply of residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare facilities and other social and industrial facilities with drinking water will be stopped from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to repair and restoration work on the city’s water supply networks.

The shutdown area includes Skryabin Street — Abay Street — Radishchev Street — Baytik Baatyr Street — Mederov Street — Abay Street — Tynystanov Street — Mederov Street — Skryabin Street — Maldybaev Street — Mederov Street — Baytik Baatyr Street.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.