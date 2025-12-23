Shukur azhy Ismailov appointed Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan

Shukur azhy Ismailov has been appointed Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan. The order was signed by the head of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, Abdulaziz kary Zakirov.

Shukur azhy Ismailov is from Chon-Alai and has a higher secular and religious education. He is proficient in jurisprudence, Islamic law, and Arabic philology. He holds a PhD in legal sciences and is a candidate of historical sciences.

He has extensive experience in religious and educational institutions: he served as Deputy Director of the Khazreti Osmon Islamic Institute, headed departments and faculties at Islamic and secular universities, and headed the research institute and religious education department of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan.

The Muftiyat notes that Shukur azhy Ismailov has worked in the Islamic education system for many years and is respected among the clergy.