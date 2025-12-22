Key directions of school reform identified in Kyrgyzstan

School reform is the most important state project of recent years, one that will determine the country’s development for the next 20–30 years. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov said at a nationwide pedagogical conference.

He paid special attention to children who have begun their studies in the first and second grades. «I call them the Altyn Kazyk generation — the generation of the Polar Star. It is they who will become the masters of the state and lead Kyrgyzstan into an era of prosperity and cultural renaissance,» Edil Baisalov said.

He noted that the heart of the educational process is the teacher, who turns state decisions into a child’s destiny. At the same time, education remains a shared responsibility, with schools and parents acting as partners.

The official also outlined the main areas of the reform:

digitalization of educational institutions;

equipping classrooms with modern technology;

development of extracurricular education;

strengthening the role of the state language, history, and geography.

«No successful reform in the world began with a perfect product. All of them began with choosing a path. We have chosen this path,» Edil Baisalov concluded.