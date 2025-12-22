Fake police officers extort $100,000 from man

A citizen N.A.E. filed a written complaint with the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He requested action against a woman named Svetlana and a group of individuals acting together with her. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to the investigation, these individuals posed as law enforcement officers and accused the complainant of allegedly carrying out a hostile takeover of a business. Under threat of distributing videos on social media and in the mass media that could damage his reputation, honor, and dignity, they demanded $100,000.

The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs opened a criminal case under the article «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigative and operational-search measures are being conducted to identify all those involved and bring them to justice.