Suspect in synthetic drug trafficking detained in Bishkek

A suspect involved in the distribution of synthetic drugs has been detained in Bishkek, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to the department, on December 18 the State Service on Drug Control received information that synthetic drugs were being sold in Pervomaisky district.

Based on this information, the investigative service of the district police department opened a criminal case under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale.)

During investigative and operational measures, officers of the Drug Control Service, as part of the preventive operation, detained a citizen K.B., 22, at the intersection of Uch-Korgon and Zhurnalnaya Streets. During a personal search, 28 packages wrapped in blue duct tape containing a substance with a specific odor, presumably a narcotic, were found in the detainee’s jacket pocket.

The suspect has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

According to preliminary information, the seized substance is a synthetic narcotic drug intended for further distribution via an online store on Telegram.

The investigative service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district is conducting the necessary investigative actions.