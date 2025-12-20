16:52
USD 87.45
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.09
English

Suspect in synthetic drug trafficking detained in Bishkek

A suspect involved in the distribution of synthetic drugs has been detained in Bishkek, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to the department, on December 18 the State Service on Drug Control received information that synthetic drugs were being sold in Pervomaisky district.

Based on this information, the investigative service of the district police department opened a criminal case under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale.)

During investigative and operational measures, officers of the Drug Control Service, as part of the preventive operation, detained a citizen K.B., 22, at the intersection of Uch-Korgon and Zhurnalnaya Streets. During a personal search, 28 packages wrapped in blue duct tape containing a substance with a specific odor, presumably a narcotic, were found in the detainee’s jacket pocket.

The suspect has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

According to preliminary information, the seized substance is a synthetic narcotic drug intended for further distribution via an online store on Telegram.

The investigative service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district is conducting the necessary investigative actions.
link: https://24.kg/english/355356/
views: 147
Print
Related
Suspect in distribution of synthetic drugs detained in Bishkek
Three detained in Kara-Suu with hundreds of doses of Tropicamide
Attempt to smuggle drugs from Kyrgyzstan foiled in Uzbekistan
Drug dealer arrested in Manas city with 1.8 kg of hashish and marijuana
Over 8 tons of drugs seized in 2025 during CSTO special operations
Suspected organizer of drug distribution channel detained in Chui region
Man arrested in Osh for drug trafficking: Nearly 1 kg of hashish seized
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan proposes one-year control over potent substances
Foreigner detained with large batch of drugs in Chui region
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
Kyrgyzstan joins TRACECA multilateral permit system Kyrgyzstan joins TRACECA multilateral permit system
Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu becomes Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh again Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu becomes Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh again
20 December, Saturday
15:46
Suspect in synthetic drug trafficking detained in Bishkek Suspect in synthetic drug trafficking detained in Bish...
15:35
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 3.5 years for beating disabled child in Russia
15:24
Unique silver medal honoring Chingiz Aitmatov issued in Russia
15:16
Angiography machine at Osh Hospital to be repaired and put into operation
15:07
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan