Transition to 12-year school system: Baisalov checks reform implementation

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov paid a working visit to general education institutions in Kochkor district and the city of Balykchy, where he held a meeting with representatives of the teaching community.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the working visit was organized as part of the implementation of updated state educational standards, the provision of schools with laptops, and the expansion of access to the Ministry of Education’s digital learning platforms under Altyn Kazyk program.

During meetings with teachers and school administrators, practical issues related to the use of new textbooks, the application of digital educational resources, as well as difficulties and misunderstandings arising at the local level were discussed.

Special attention was paid to improving teachers’ qualifications through online platforms developed by the Ministry of Education.

Edil Baisalov emphasized that feedback from educators is a key element in the successful implementation of education reforms and assured that all proposals and comments voiced would be summarized and taken into account in further work.

In the 2025/26 academic year, students in grades 1, 2, 5, and 7 in Kyrgyzstan transitioned to the 12-year education program. Textbooks under the new curriculum are still being printed, and there is a shortage of teachers.