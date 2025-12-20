10:35
USD 87.45
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.09
English

Transition to 12-year school system: Baisalov checks reform implementation

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov paid a working visit to general education institutions in Kochkor district and the city of Balykchy, where he held a meeting with representatives of the teaching community.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the working visit was organized as part of the implementation of updated state educational standards, the provision of schools with laptops, and the expansion of access to the Ministry of Education’s digital learning platforms under Altyn Kazyk program.

During meetings with teachers and school administrators, practical issues related to the use of new textbooks, the application of digital educational resources, as well as difficulties and misunderstandings arising at the local level were discussed.

Special attention was paid to improving teachers’ qualifications through online platforms developed by the Ministry of Education.

Edil Baisalov emphasized that feedback from educators is a key element in the successful implementation of education reforms and assured that all proposals and comments voiced would be summarized and taken into account in further work.

In the 2025/26 academic year, students in grades 1, 2, 5, and 7 in Kyrgyzstan transitioned to the 12-year education program. Textbooks under the new curriculum are still being printed, and there is a shortage of teachers.
link: https://24.kg/english/355337/
views: 71
Print
Related
Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve teaching quality in KR
Turkmenistan ready to share experience with 12-year school system
Eurasia Kyrgyzstan signs memoranda with three leading universities
China allocates 15 scholarships for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan reaches 50 percent
Over 650 schools implement inclusive practices in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan automates licensing process for private schools
Tashkent State University of Law: Advancing Legal Education, Global Recognition
Film lessons on bullying and environment created for teenagers in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan grants special status to Public Administration Academy
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
Kyrgyzstan joins TRACECA multilateral permit system Kyrgyzstan joins TRACECA multilateral permit system
Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu becomes Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh again Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu becomes Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh again
20 December, Saturday
10:23
More than 2.1 million tons of fuel marked in Kyrgyzstan since start of 2025 More than 2.1 million tons of fuel marked in Kyrgyzstan...
10:16
Transition to 12-year school system: Baisalov checks reform implementation
10:06
Heavy fog prevents flights from landing at Manas airport
09:58
KFU Football Awards 2025: Winners announced
09:53
Over 200 low-income families in Bishkek receive firewood from City Hall
19 December, Friday
19:34
Doctors perform first liver transplant in southern Kyrgyzstan
19:15
Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Japan sign Cooperation Program for 2026-2027