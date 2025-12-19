20:26
Personnel changes take place in Parliament's office

By order of Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Kutman Tursunkulov has been appointed Chief of Staff of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan. The parliament’s press service reported.

Photo Kutman Tursunkulov

Maria Isanova and Narynbek Kubatbek uulu have been appointed his deputies.

It is noted that the previous Chief of Staff, Alaibek Alymbaev, has been appointed advisor to the Speaker, and his deputies, Elmira Eshenkulova and Iskender Sulaimanov, have been appointed heads of departments of two parliamentary committees.
