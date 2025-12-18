National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of fraudulent scheme on Telegram

A fraudulent scheme is operating on the Telegram messaging app using the bots «Guldari | Mamlekettik Zhardam» (@Guldari_kredit_bot) and «Guldari | Sostialdyk Credit» (@credit_guldari_bot). The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the National Bank, the scammers, using various manipulations, urge citizens to take out loans. To make their claims convincing, they show fake documents with the logo of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Never trust such messages and do not transfer money to strangers under any circumstances! If in doubt, double-check the information with official sources,» the National Bank warned.

«The National Bank does not send official documents to citizens via messaging apps, does not request money transfers, and does not provide services to individuals,» the National Bank noted.

If you realize you’ve been the victim of fraud, immediately block your bank card and contact law enforcement agencies immediately.