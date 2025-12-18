Deputies elect Deputy Chairs of Zhogorku Kenesh Committees

At a meeting of the 8th convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh, deputy chairs of parliamentary committees were elected. The press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Deputy groups nominated their candidates for deputy chairs of sectoral committees. The following MPs were elected by secret ballot:

Gulnara Akimbaeva, Venera Salyamova, and Kubanychbek Samakov — Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Local Government, and Regulations of the Zhogorku Kenesh;

Cholpon Esenamanova, Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva, and Yrysbek Atazhanov — Deputy Chairs of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration;

Azizbek Tursunbaev, Umbetaly Kydyraliev, and Alisher Kozuev—Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology, and Environmental Protection;

Gulsharkan Kultaeva, Bolot Sagynaev, and Saltanat Amanova—Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development and Information Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs;

Talaibek Masabirov, Bakhridin Shabazov, and Bakyt Chomoev—Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture, and Construction;

Zhumabek Salymbekov, Kamila Talieva, and Zhanybek Abirov—Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship, and Competition Development;

Suyunbek Omurzakov, Ulukbek Uzakbaev, and Altynbek Kylychbaev—Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Judicial and Legal Affairs, Law and Order, Combating Crime and Countering Corruption;

Gulkan Moldobekova, Gulnara Baatyrova, and Karybek uulu Ulukbek—Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Labor, Health, Women’s Affairs, and Social Issues.

In addition, the meeting participants approved the composition of the sectoral committees.