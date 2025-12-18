19:17
USD 87.45
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.09
English

Deputies elect Deputy Chairs of Zhogorku Kenesh Committees

At a meeting of the 8th convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh, deputy chairs of parliamentary committees were elected. The press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Deputy groups nominated their candidates for deputy chairs of sectoral committees. The following MPs were elected by secret ballot:

Gulnara Akimbaeva, Venera Salyamova, and Kubanychbek Samakov — Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Local Government, and Regulations of the Zhogorku Kenesh;

Cholpon Esenamanova, Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva, and Yrysbek Atazhanov — Deputy Chairs of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration;

Azizbek Tursunbaev, Umbetaly Kydyraliev, and Alisher Kozuev—Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology, and Environmental Protection;

Gulsharkan Kultaeva, Bolot Sagynaev, and Saltanat Amanova—Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development and Information Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs;

Talaibek Masabirov, Bakhridin Shabazov, and Bakyt Chomoev—Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture, and Construction;

Zhumabek Salymbekov, Kamila Talieva, and Zhanybek Abirov—Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship, and Competition Development;

Suyunbek Omurzakov, Ulukbek Uzakbaev, and Altynbek Kylychbaev—Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Judicial and Legal Affairs, Law and Order, Combating Crime and Countering Corruption;

Gulkan Moldobekova, Gulnara Baatyrova, and Karybek uulu Ulukbek—Deputy Chairs of the Committee on Labor, Health, Women’s Affairs, and Social Issues.

In addition, the meeting participants approved the composition of the sectoral committees.
link: https://24.kg/english/355115/
views: 143
Print
Related
Speaker warns: Names of deputies skipping sessions to be published in media
Deputies elect three Vice Speakers of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Structure of Zhogorku Kenesh approved, new committee formed
Five deputy groups formed in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
President urges Parliament to carefully draft laws and deliver results
Sadyr Japarov: MPs may be allocated apartments through State Mortgage Company
First session of new Zhogorku Kenesh opened in Kyrgyzstan
First session of new Zhogorku Kenesh, election of Speaker to take place today
Deputies in Kyrgyzstan to vote only using fingerprints from New Year
Zhogorku Kenesh 2025: The oldest deputy is 69, the youngest — 25
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
18 December, Thursday
18:26
Interior Ministry hands over 50 new service vehicles, snowmobiles to police Interior Ministry hands over 50 new service vehicles, s...
18:04
Construction of new terminal complex in Osh to be completed in summer 2026
17:54
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of fraudulent scheme on Telegram
17:37
Deputies elect Deputy Chairs of Zhogorku Kenesh Committees
17:29
Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport