Structure of Zhogorku Kenesh approved, new committee formed

Deputies of the 8th convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan approved a list of parliamentary committees at their first meeting. The names of some previous committees have been changed. A new committee, on women’s rights, has also been added.
The following committees were approved:
- Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Local Government, and Regulations of the Zhogorku Kenesh.
- Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration.
- Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology and Environmental Protection.
- Committee on Education, Science, Innovative Development and Information Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth Policy.
- Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture and Construction.
- Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship Development and Competition.
- Committee on Judicial and Legal Affairs, Law and Order, Combating Crime and Countering Corruption.
- Committee on Labor, Health, Women’s Rights and Social Issues.