18:08
USD 87.45
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.10
English

Structure of Zhogorku Kenesh approved, new committee formed

Deputies of the 8th convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan approved a list of parliamentary committees at their first meeting. The names of some previous committees have been changed. A new committee, on women’s rights, has also been added.

The following committees were approved:

  1. Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Local Government, and Regulations of the Zhogorku Kenesh.
  2. Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration.
  3. Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology and Environmental Protection.
  4. Committee on Education, Science, Innovative Development and Information Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth Policy.
  5. Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture and Construction.
  6. Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship Development and Competition.
  7. Committee on Judicial and Legal Affairs, Law and Order, Combating Crime and Countering Corruption.
  8. Committee on Labor, Health, Women’s Rights and Social Issues.
link: https://24.kg/english/354989/
views: 125
Print
Related
Deputies elect three Vice Speakers of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Five deputy groups formed in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
President urges Parliament to carefully draft laws and deliver results
Sadyr Japarov: MPs may be allocated apartments through State Mortgage Company
First session of new Zhogorku Kenesh opened in Kyrgyzstan
First session of new Zhogorku Kenesh, election of Speaker to take place today
Deputies in Kyrgyzstan to vote only using fingerprints from New Year
Zhogorku Kenesh 2025: The oldest deputy is 69, the youngest — 25
Sadyr Japarov proposes creating Kyrgyz-Egyptian parliamentary friendship groups
Equal conditions: Members of Zhogorku Kenesh no longer receive salaries
Popular
Winter fair Northern Lights opened in Koi-Tash village Winter fair Northern Lights opened in Koi-Tash village
157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek 157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek
Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Muras Football Tournament with participation of President starts in Bishkek Muras Football Tournament with participation of President starts in Bishkek
17 December, Wednesday
17:35
Deputies elect three Vice Speakers of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Deputies elect three Vice Speakers of Parliament of Ky...
17:09
National flag of Kyrgyzstan raised on 35-meter-tall flagpole in Batken
17:04
Structure of Zhogorku Kenesh approved, new committee formed
16:21
Five deputy groups formed in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
15:38
Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu becomes Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh again