President urges Parliament to carefully draft laws and deliver results

Concluding his address at the first session of Zhogorku Kenesh of the 8th convocation, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called on lawmakers to pay special attention to the thorough and high-quality drafting of bills and their impeccable implementation.

The head of state stressed that draft laws must be discussed in detail within parliamentary committees and developed without shortcomings, after which government bodies must strictly enforce the adopted legislation. He also highlighted the important role of the judiciary, which, he said, should strive to ensure justice and the rule of law.

«Only in this case will we be able to achieve success, deliver the results that the people expect, and move the country forward,» the president said.

The president noted that, given parliament’s key role in the country’s development, the authorities have sought to provide all necessary conditions for its productive work. In conclusion, he called on deputies to work for the benefit of the state with renewed energy and sincere intent and to fulfill the promises they made to voters.

«May the path of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 8th convocation be balanced and successful,» Sadyr Japarov said, congratulating the lawmakers on their election and the start of their work.
