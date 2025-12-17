First session of new Zhogorku Kenesh opened in Kyrgyzstan

The first session of the new Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the 8th convocation has been opened in Kyrgyzstan. It was opened by the oldest member of Parliament, Gulai Mashrapova.

President Sadyr Japarov and all members of the Cabinet were present at the session.

The deputies took the oath of office. A total of 87 deputies have been elected so far.

A counting commission will then be formed to elect the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

It was previously reported that Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu will once again serve as Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh. Deputy groups will also be formed.