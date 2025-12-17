13:25
Migration amnesty results: Thousands of foreigners legalize their status

On the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, supported by the country’s leadership, a so-called «migration amnesty» has been applied to foreign citizens residing in the country illegally.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as a result of the measures taken, about 9,600 foreign citizens were able to legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan without leaving the country.

In addition, more than 1,700 people voluntarily left the republic in accordance with the established procedure.

The ministry noted that the migration amnesty was aimed at streamlining migration processes, ensuring compliance with legislation, and creating transparent conditions for foreign citizens’ stay in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/354929/
views: 165
