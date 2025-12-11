Deputies in Kyrgyzstan to vote only using fingerprints from New Year

A biometric voting system will be introduced in the Zhogorku Kenesh starting in 2026. As stipulated by amendments to the parliamentary regulations, deputies of the new convocation will begin registering and voting exclusively by using fingerprints starting in January 2026.

Previously, there were multiple instances in parliament where some deputies voted on behalf of absent colleagues, provoking widespread public outrage.

The transition to biometric voting is expected to completely eliminate such violations and ensure transparency in the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The first session of the new convocation of deputies is scheduled for December 17.