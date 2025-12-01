New bridge to be built over Chokan Valikhanov water canal in Bishkek

A new bridge will be constructed over Chokan Valikhanov water canal in the capital. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, a memorandum has been signed with Bai-Tash Group for the construction of a new bridge over Bishkekteploset technical canal named after Chokan Valikhanov.

The area has long been problematic: a narrow passage, low traffic capacity, and the absence of convenient sidewalks have created difficulties for residents of nearby neighborhoods and drivers. The new bridge is expected to improve transport connectivity between adjacent residential areas.

Construction will begin in 2025. The project includes six traffic lanes, a structure length of about 90 meters, and sidewalks three meters wide on each side. Completion and commissioning are scheduled for June 2026.

The project will be funded by the municipality.