Almazbek Kasymaliev appointed Deputy Director General of NTRK

Almazbek Kasymaliev has been appointed Deputy Director General of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation (NTRK). He will oversee the news department. The corresponding order was signed by NTRK Head Ulan Satiev.

Almazbek Kasymaliev was born on April 30, 1981, in the village of Cholpon, Ak-Suu district, Issyk-Kul region. He holds a master’s degree in journalism.

He began his career at NTRK in 2002 as a correspondent for Kyrgyzstan creative and production association.

He later held several positions: