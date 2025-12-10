10:11
USD 87.45
EUR 101.80
RUB 1.14
English

Almazbek Kasymaliev appointed Deputy Director General of NTRK

Almazbek Kasymaliev has been appointed Deputy Director General of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation (NTRK). He will oversee the news department. The corresponding order was signed by NTRK Head Ulan Satiev.

Almazbek Kasymaliev was born on April 30, 1981, in the village of Cholpon, Ak-Suu district, Issyk-Kul region. He holds a master’s degree in journalism.

He began his career at NTRK in 2002 as a correspondent for Kyrgyzstan creative and production association.

He later held several positions:

  • Editor-in-Chief of Kutman Tan morning program studio;
  • Head of the Correspondents’ Department at Ala-Too Information and Analytical Center;
  • Head of the Information Programs Directorate at NTRK Ala-Too;
  • Deputy Head of the Directorate of Information Programs at KTRK Ala-Too;
  • Editor-in-Chief of Maalymat association at KTRK;
  • Chairman of the Artistic Council of NTRK;
  • Since November 2022 — producer at Uluttuk Birinchi Kanaly.
link: https://24.kg/english/354033/
views: 120
Print
Related
Azamat Dzhaparov appointed Director of Kyzmat state institution
New prosecutor appointed in Manas city
Sadyr Japarov visits NTRK building after major renovation
Tynchtyk Subankulov appointed head of SCNS Department for Jalal-Abad region
Elizar Smanov appointed Deputy Chairman of SCNS
Colonel Eldar Zhakypbekov appointed head of Bishkek’s SCNS Department
Amankan Kenzhebaev appointed Presidential Envoy to Osh region
Mirlanbek Kazybai uulu appointed Deputy Mayor of Osh city
Kurvanbek Avazov appointed First Deputy Chairman of SCNS
Arslan Koichiev appointed State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens
Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC
10 December, Wednesday
09:57
Azamat Dzhaparov appointed Director of Kyzmat state institution Azamat Dzhaparov appointed Director of Kyzmat state ins...
09:47
KFU Football Awards ceremony to be held in Kyrgyzstan
09:43
Kyrgyzstan receives prestigious Russian Traveler Awards in Moscow
09:37
Bishkek to host Asian Wrestling Championships in 2026
09:34
Almazbek Kasymaliev appointed Deputy Director General of NTRK
9 December, Tuesday
20:15
Kyrgyzstan receives exclusive rights to World Nomad Games brand
19:53
Over 300 billion soms returned to state for 5 years of anti-corruption efforts
19:45
Kamchybek Tashiev: Corruption originates in government agencies
18:17
Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China
18:09
MFA of Kyrgyzstan initiates telephone conversation with Belarusian MFA