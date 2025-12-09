Kyrgyzstan receives exclusive rights to World Nomad Games brand

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the official ceremony transferring the exclusive rights to the World Nomad Games trademark to the state. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

«Today we are witnessing a very important milestone. Over the past decade, the World Nomad Games have become one of the largest global platforms for promoting ethno-culture, the values of nomadic civilization, and traditional sports. This project has become a true national brand of Kyrgyzstan, a flagship of our cultural diplomacy, and an important symbol of our international standing,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He recalled that the Games were successfully held in Kyrgyzstan in 2014, 2016, and 2018, drawing great interest from the global community. Turkey (2022) and Kazakhstan (2024) later hosted the event and also received high international recognition. In 2026, the 6th World Nomad Games will once again take place in Kyrgyzstan, and the state is actively preparing to welcome guests from around the world.

Kasymaliev highlighted the contributions of the project’s founder, Askhat Akibaev, who laid the groundwork for the Games and played a crucial role in shaping the brand. The transfer of exclusive rights to the state will strengthen the institutional and legal foundations of the Games and expand opportunities for sustainable state policy.

We will create all the conditions necessary for the sustainable development of the World Nomad Games. Hosting next year’s event at a level that meets high international standards is one of our key priorities. Adylbek Kasymaliev

«The World Nomad Games are more than just a sports competition. They are a platform for peace, unity, and friendship among nations, a bridge between civilizations that honors humanity’s historical roots and brings together many peoples,» he added.