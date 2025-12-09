Which streets in Bishkek may be renamed — full list

A draft resolution of the Bishkek City Council on «Renaming Streets in the City of Bishkek» has been submitted for public discussion.

The purpose of the document is to create a legal framework for eliminating duplicate and fragmented street names and simplifying the capital’s address system.

City officials note that over the years, extensions of the same street were often given separate names, resulting in several different names along a single route.

Following the administrative-territorial reform, aiyl aimaks, villages, and residential areas with existing street networks were incorporated into Bishkek. After their incorporation, some streets acquired extensions with yet another new name.

«This situation has created significant difficulties for navigation and orientation in the city, for the work of municipal and emergency services, and for property address registration. For example, several names may appear along one continuous street: Frunze Street (Novopavlovka), Deng Xiaoping Avenue, Chui Avenue, and Shabdan Baatyr Avenue. To streamline the system, the draft resolution proposes unifying them into a single Chui Avenue, while retaining the names Deng Xiaoping and Shabdan Baatyr by assigning them to other streets,» the background statement says.

The draft resolution proposes renaming the following streets:

Mikhail Frunze Street (Novopavlovka), Deng Xiaoping Avenue, Chui Avenue, and Shabdan Baatyr Avenue to Chui Avenue

7 April Street, Kurmanjan Datka Street to Kurmanjan Datka Street

Jaiyl Baatyr Street, Absamat Masaliev Avenue, Aaly Tokombaev Avenue, Kaiykov Street to Aaly Tokombaev Avenue

Anvarbek Chortekov Street, Krivonosov Street to Absamat Masaliev Street

Leo Tolstoy Street, Puteporodnaya Street, Sary Ozon Street to Shabdan Baatyr Street

Chinghiz Aitmatov Avenue, Manas Street to Chinghiz Aitmatov Avenue

Molodaya Gvardiya Avenue, Mahatma Gandhi Street to Imanaly Aidarbekov Street

Selektsionnaya Street, Muromskaya Street to Mahatma Gandhi Street

Julius Fucik Street, Vasilievsky Trakt to Manas Street

Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Pobeda Avenue to Zhibek Zholu Avenue

Maxim Gorky Street, Ankara Street to Ankara Street

Chalagyz Imankulov Street, Karybek Tynaliev Street to Karybek Tynaliev Street

Baitik Baatyr Street, Jusup Abdrakhmanov Street, Abdynasyr Elebesov Street, Tsentralnaya Street to Jusup Abdrakhmanov Street

Beregovaya Street, Okrainnaya Street, Kok-Sai Street, Kurmanaliev Street, Naberezhnaya Street, Beregovaya to Deng Xiaoping Street

Iskhak Razzakov Street (Novopavlovka), Asipa Temirova Street to Anvarbek Chortekov Street

Vinogradnaya Street to Leo Tolstoy Street

Nikolai Gogol Street (Novopavlovka) to Chalagyz Imankulov Street

Lenskaya Street, Yubileinaya Street to Jaiyl Baatyr Street.

Adoption of the resolution will require additional funding from the municipal budget. The background statement does not specify the amount.