Committee approves renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas in three readings

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues, and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved in all three readings a draft law proposing the renaming of the city of Jalal-Abad to Manas.

The draft was presented by Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, Director of the State Agency for Public Service and Local Government Affairs.

Deputies did not raise questions, with some noting the importance of supporting Jalal-Abad residents who requested the renaming.

Initially, the draft law was not on the committee’s agenda. At the start of the session, Almasbek Abytov, the President’s and Cabinet’s Representative in the Zhogorku Kenesh, asked to discuss it out of turn. During the discussion, he noted that all parliamentary factions supported passing the draft law in three readings, and the committee ultimately approved it accordingly.

The draft was opened for public discussion on September 5. Previously, on September 3, the Jalal-Abad City Council session considered a proposal by Mayor Ernisbek Ormokov to rename the city to Manas, which the deputies supported. The proposal was then submitted to the president’s plenipotentiary representative in Jalal-Abad region before reaching the Zhogorku Kenesh.